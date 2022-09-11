The Op Unveils Harry Potter & Nightmare Before Christmas Board Games

The Op announced two new board games this week as they have new titles for both The Nightmare Before Christmas and Harry Potter. As we approach the holiday season, both of these will offer a little something different for fans of both franchises that have to do with the season, both of which incorporate frantic dice mechanics as part of the gameplay. The Nightmare Before Christmas: Merry Madness will put you in a race to deliver toys during Christmas with the residents of Halloween Town trying to help Jack out, while Harry Potter: Mischief In Diagon Alley will have you shopping with the usual gang from Hogwarts with mixed up lists. You can read about both games below as they are available right now.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Merry Madness ($25) Make Christmas out of mayhem in this fast-paced, simultaneous play dice game inspired by Tim Burton's holiday classic! Jack's plan to deliver toys to Christmas Town went haywire after his Halloween Town helpers started throwing gifts at each other instead, resulting in Merry Madness! Join Jack, Sally, Zero, Mayor, and Lock, Shock & Barrel in this all-out game of frightful flinging and be the first one to get the presents in Sandy Claws's bag to win the game. 1 Central board (Sandy Claws' Christmas bag)

5 Player workbench boards (Zero, Sally, Mayor, Jack, and Lock, Shock, and Barrel)

60 Christmas presents (12 each of 5 items – Zombie Duck, Vampire Teddy, Christmas Wreath, Pumpkin-in-a-box, Snake)

13 Ghoulish Gift scoring tokens

15 Dice (5 each of 3 dice types)

Harry Potter: Mischief In Diagon Alley ($25) Manage the magical mayhem in this fast-paced, simultaneous play dice game inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter! First-year Hogwarts students are rushing to Diagon Alley with their shopping lists, but the magical items have been hexed and are found mixed up among all the shoppes! Quickly roll the dice to fling the scattered brooms, books, and other supplies back to where they belong to be the first one with an organized shoppe to win! 1 Central board (Diagon Alley Cobblestone Street)

6 Double-sided player boards (Diagon Alley Shoppe / School Trunk)

60 Hogwarts supplies (12 each of 5 items – Owl, Books, Broom, Chocolate Frog, Wand)

40 Galleon tokens

15 Dice (5 each of 3 dice types)