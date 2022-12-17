The Overwatch World Cup Is Returning In 2023

Esports organizers at Activision Blizzard announced today that they are bringing back the Overwatch World Cup for 2023. It's been three years since the last cup was held back when they were holding the finals at BlizzCon. Then the pandemic hit, then scandals hit the company, and the esports division kind of threw this on the back burner for a while. Now it looks like they're going to bring it back and have multiple countries fighting for the bragging rights of being the best country. W got the details released by the company below as we now wait to see how it will all shape up and who will take part.

"In January, we'll announce the 36 countries and regions competing in the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, and that's also when competition committee applications will open. Each competition committee will be responsible for organizing tryouts for their country and region, following Blizzard guidelines.Alongside regular tryouts, we're introducing a new avenue for players to compete for a spot on their team. This comes in the form of an open tournament format: World Cup Trials. In February, the World Cup Trials competition will earn winning players a direct spot in the tryouts for their team. Players will still be able to sign up for regular tryouts taking place in March. Regular tryouts will have a Competitive Rank requirement of Diamond and above, so aspiring players should start climbing the ladder now! Also, in 2023 we will be offering some challenges and rewards for all players to help celebrate the return of the Overwatch World Cup.

In June, after team rosters are finalized, Overwatch World Cup qualifiers are planned to take place through regional online competition, narrowing down 36 teams to 16 for the next phase of the tournament. Those 16 teams will then battle it out in a LAN environment in the fall of 2023 to determine our first World Cup champion since 2019."