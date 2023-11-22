Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Party Up, pokemon

The Party Up Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The new Party Up event recaps Season 12: Adventures Abound in Pokémon GO, but there are certain Pokémon missing from this finale.

Article Summary Party Up event in Pokémon GO offers a chance to catch season's missed Shinies.

Event runs from Nov 22 to Nov 27 with Special and Timed Research plus new features.

Notably absent Pokémon include Frigibax and new Halloween releases like Greavard.

Raids, wild spawns, and Field Research teem with Shiny potentials and new Paldeans.

Did you miss out on any of the new Shinies that were released during Pokémon GO's twelfth season, entitled Adventures Abound? Well, as we near the end of Adventures Abound with a new season set to begin on December 1st, Niantic is offering Pokémon GO players a chance to catch up on what they missed out on throughout the season. Not all new Shinies are included, though, nor are all species, so let's take a look at what is mentioned below and what is missing as the event begins today.

Here's what's happening for the Party Up! event beginning today in Pokémon GO. Also, be sure to take note of what will not be featured so you know where to focus your energy. The event details include:

Date and time: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: This is a recap event, somewhat similar to the December 2023 Community Day events but at a larger scale. There are no new Pokémon or Shiny releases featured in this event. Note that the URL of this event on the blog notes this as the "Season 12 Finale." I wonder if this style of event will become standard for the end of Seasons moving forward.

This is a recap event, somewhat similar to the December 2023 Community Day events but at a larger scale. There are no new Pokémon or Shiny releases featured in this event. Note that the URL of this event on the blog notes this as the "Season 12 Finale." I wonder if this style of event will become standard for the end of Seasons moving forward. Wild Spawns: Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), Lechonk (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Nymble, Pawmi, Smoliv, and Tadbulb. These spawns represent the new Paldean releases and the new Shiny releases we saw this season. There are some specific species missing, though. Frigibax is a new Paldean species that was featured as a rare spawn during Ultra Unlock: Paldea and it is not listed here. None of the new Halloween releases, such as Greavard or Shiny Phantump seem to be featured either, and of course, none of the previous event-themed costumed Pokémon.

Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), Lechonk (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Nymble, Pawmi, Smoliv, and Tadbulb. These spawns represent the new Paldean releases and the new Shiny releases we saw this season. There are some specific species missing, though. Frigibax is a new Paldean species that was featured as a rare spawn during Ultra Unlock: Paldea and it is not listed here. None of the new Halloween releases, such as Greavard or Shiny Phantump seem to be featured either, and of course, none of the previous event-themed costumed Pokémon. Special Research: Those who didn't complete the Master Ball Timed Investigation will be able to purchase a Special Research story that awards a Master Ball when complete.

Those who didn't complete the Master Ball Timed Investigation will be able to purchase a Special Research story that awards a Master Ball when complete. Timed Research: Timed Research focusing on Party Play will award encounters with Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) and Party Hat Wurmple (can be Shiny).

Timed Research focusing on Party Play will award encounters with Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) and Party Hat Wurmple (can be Shiny). Party Play features: Niantic writes: Get ready to round up your squad during the Party Up event! Party Play lets a group of four Trainers level 15 and above adventure together as a party. See your friends' avatars on your in-game map, take on Party Challenges, and lean into your Party Power.

Niantic writes: Raids: Tier One: Hisuian Growlithe, Nosepass, Dwebble, Klink, Lechonk (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Gardevoir (can be Shiny), Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Rhydon, Pelipper Tier Five: Terrakion (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Party Hat Wurmple (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Party Hat Wurmple (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Event bonus: Up to five Special Trades can be made a day. Trainers level 31 and up are guaranteed to receive Candy XL for trading Pokémon. Two additional Candy for trading Pokémon. 2× XP for winning Raid Battles. PokéStop Showcases featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!