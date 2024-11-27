Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Art Of Play Interactive, The Phantom

The Phantom Will Receive a New Video Game in 2025

Fans of the classic comic strip character The Phantom will be happy to know there's a new video game on the way for PC and consoles

Article Summary The Phantom returns in a new side-scrolling beat-em-up adventure for PC and consoles in 2025.

Battle the Singh Brotherhood in a global mission with The Phantom or Diana Palmer.

Enjoy a hand-drawn aesthetic with original storylines and full-screen cutscenes.

Experience 2-player co-op and exclusive pre-order rewards from Phantom artists.

Indie game developer and publisher Art Of Play Interactive is bringing back a classic comic strip character to video games as The Phantom is getting a new title. Working with King Features Syndicate, they will bring the classic version of the character to life (no Phantom 2040 content, as far as we know), in an all-new side-scrolling beat-em-up adventure featuring an original story not before seen in the strips or other media. The game will have you fighting the Singh Brotherhood across the globe, utilizing your physical strength, skill with weapons, and "fearsome" reputation to overwhelm them. We have more info below and the trailer above as they're aiming for a 2025 release on PC and consoles.

The Phantom

The Phantom is an arcade-style beat-'em-up coming to PC and consoles. Play as The Phantom or his partner, Diana Palmer, in this 15-level global mission. The feared pirates of the Singh Brotherhood are battling for power and threatening The Phantom's legacy, and it's up to you to stop them. Use your hand-to-hand fighting skills and trusty weapons to dispatch this evil, and call in assistance from your stallion, Hero, and Devil the Wolf! The Phantom game features an original storyline created by Art of Play and approved by King Features. Experience this canon addition through full-screen cutscenes, hand-illustrated by seasoned comic book artist and existing Phantom contributor Anthony Spay.

Battle through 15 levels in this canon addition to The Phantom's universe.

Choose between The Phantom or his partner, Diana Palmer, with appearances from Hero and Devil!

The Phantom features a completely hand-drawn aesthetic, produced frame-by-frame by Art of Play's top artists.

A brand new, original storyline told through cutscene sequences.

2-player co-op and a unique single-player mode.

A brand new story addition told through frame-by-frame animation from experienced Marvel and DC artists.

Exclusive pre-orders campaign features digital and physical rewards from renowned Phantom artists.

