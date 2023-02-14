The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation Releases 2023 Roadmap Get a better look at where things are headed as Supercube has released a content roadmap for The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation.

Indie developer and publisher Supercube has revealed new details of what's on the way for The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation with a 2023 roadmap. The game is sitting in Early Access right now without a set date for full release; however, they are putting out details of what's to come over the next calendar year. As you can see below, the graphic details a number of patches that will fix up the game as they go while also adding new content along the way. All of which has been designed to incorporate new elements that will eventually be in the final version. No dates have been set for when the first content drop will happen, so for now, it's a wait-and-see kind of deal.

"The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation puts players in the shoes of a crew stranded on Jupiter's innermost moon Io. Players must gather resources, explore the land and keep their crew members alive in this incredibly harsh environment. This year's planned updates will add a brand new vehicle to the game – The Bear. The Bear is a rover with large wheels to allow players easier transportation across the moon. Each of the player's crew members have unique abilities that are key to survival. The 2023 roadmap reveals that there are new character classes on the way – The Pilot, The Engineer and The Engineer II. Additionally, there are new station modules in the world to help players diversify what they choose to build. Players will be able to add a hangar, command center and emergency room to their bases by the end of the year."

Build – Produce materials, build modules and engineering systems, craft wearable equipment and make food. Utilize the game's advanced health system to monitor everyone carefully to keep them alive.

Survive – Volcanoes, seismic activity, sulfur winds and magnetic storms will put nearly constant pressure on your crew. Anticipate and adapt. Your crew's life depends on it.

Manage – Start with 3 different characters chosen randomly from a pool of 15. Adapt to their strengths and weaknesses and use everything they have at their disposal to survive.