The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 2

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Now, our spotlight on the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Trading Card Game expansion continues.

Lapras V: While Lapras may lack the regal beauty normally associated with the species here, I actually like this V quite a bit. Often, these cards lean too hard on the computer-generated, super digital art style, so it's nice to see this more hand-drawn vibe here with this leering Lapras.

Keldeo V: The Mythicals are out in full force in this first round of Sword & Sheild Vs! The Celebi and Victini Pokémon V cards were the highlight of our first Sword & Sheild spotlight, and this Keldeo card which showcases this Unova Mythical is every bit as awesome as those. Two sets later, Darkness Ablaze sees Mew spotlighted in a V, so hopefully we'll continue to see Mythicals such as Shaymin and Jirachi featured on Vs.

Tapu Koko V: Interesting choice here. Tapu Koko is a bit of an overplayed Pokémon with many, many cards during the Sun & Moon era. While this isn't a bad card by any means, it's an odd feature so early on in the Sword & Shield era.

Morpeko V: Finally, a Galar-region species gets a spotlight here and it's one of the fan-favorites, Morepeko, in its Full Belly Mode. This is one of the best Vs in the set with a simple but effective action shot that allows the strength of Morpeko's character design to show in this beautiful Pokémon V illustrated by 5ban Graphics.

Next time, our spotlight on V cards of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield expansion continues.