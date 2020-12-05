The Pokémon VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Vivid Voltage

The Vivid Voltage expansion has stormed the Pokémon Trading Card Game community, adding a collection of beautiful new cards that collectors are eager to pull. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon VMAX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which function as a Gigantamax version that can be attached to Pokémon V cards during gameplay. While these are highly playable cards, they are also gorgeous pieces of artwork for collectors.

Orbeetle VMAX: Watch out everyone, the gigantic UFO insect is here to party. This card has major "night in Las Vegas" energy with its brilliant, neon colors.

Darmanitan VMAX: Sometimes, VMAX cards have somewhat intense visual energy, but the simplicity of this Darmanitan card is rather graceful. Especially for a Pokémom beating his chest like some kind of Alaska-dwelling King Kong.

Pikachu VMAX: The much sought-after "Chonkachu." While the Rainbow Rare version of this is even more coveted, this is quite the chase card for collectors, and with good reason. Pikachu is iconic and, in this VMAX card, looks both adorable and somehow boundlessly frightening. While Vivid Voltage is a nuanced set with more to offer than just a hunt for a Very Chonky Boi, let's be honest… this would be an amazing pull and we're all hoping for it. Good luck!

Coalossal VMAX: Probably the most outright intimidating VMAX card, this beast here has the highest HP of the set at a whopping 330.

Aegislash VMAX: It's great to see Aegislash get love with this Vivid Voltage set. While this card is something that any collector will want, just wait until you get a look at the Aegislash Full Art Pokémon V in our next Vivid Voltage piece tomorrow. It's stunning.

Togekiss VMAX: Finally, it's the flying face. The species that haunts Pokémon GO players in the Ultra League. The ultimate evolution of the popular Togepi. Togekiss is a gorgeous VMAX and, with that trademark smile, it appears to be living its best life as it deals out damage with the move "Max Glide."