The Primary Base Game Of The Sims 4 Is Going Free In October

Electronic Arts made a stunning announcement today as the base game of The Sims 4 will be free for all this October. This will essentially mark a new era for the game as anyone who wishes to play it can jump into it immediately and start creating their own characters and homes like you normally would, with further updates to the game coming in content packs, which is what they've technically been doing for a while now. This will go into effect on October 18th, and will coincide with the Behind The Sims Summit happening that same day. Those who have purchased the base game by October 17 will receive the Desert Luxe Kit as a gift, which provides a modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture, for you to enjoy the look and feel of the Southwestern desert.

With The Sims 4 going free to play, our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future. We'll be sharing more about what's in the works during a special-edition stream, Behind The Sims Summit on October 18, 2022 at 10 am PDT via The Sims YouTube and Twitch channels, also available on demand! EA Play and EA Play Pro members will receive an upgraded experience when member-only bundles of The Sims 4 go into The Play List on October 18. The Sims 4 EA Play Edition includes The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack, while the EA Play Pro Edition includes both The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack and The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack.

And last but not least, to our longtime Simmers, we want to say thank you – we wouldn't be where we are without your continued love and support to help make The Sims community what it is. From September 14 through October 17, all players who have purchased The Sims 4 base game will receive the Desert Luxe Kit as a gift. With the Desert Luxe Kit, Sims can relax in their modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture, inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood. To redeem the Desert Luxe Kit, simply log into the game and it will be available in the main menu for you to claim.