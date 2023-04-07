The Rabbit's Revenge Event Returns To New World New World fans can rejoice as the Easter event Rabbit's Revenge will be making its return starting on April 12th.

Amazon Games announced they are bringing back a favorite event to New World as the team is relaunching Rabbit's Revenge in time for Easter. This is basically a goofy event for you to take part in for the next two weeks as you will be slaying corrupted rabbits who have basically taken over the countryside. All with he chance to earn rare event-specific loot, including the Diamond Gypsum, a new Corrupted Rabbit Mask, a Defiled Storage Chest of the Hare, and more. We have the "lore" of the event for you below, as you can read all about the rewards in their latest blog.

The mysterious phenomenon behind these volatile long-eared rodents immediately caught the attention of the Syndicate:

"Would you kindly repeat that?" Cabalist Cleo's cynical gaze peered over the edge of an ancient tome, a recent acquisition from the Great Pyramid of Ahket that, until this moment, held her full attention.

The initiate across from her anxiously straightened her collar, attempting to look tall in her oversized uniform. "A rabbit, mistress. It, uh, exploded…"

"Exploded?" Cleo slowly lowered the artifact and leaned forward in her chair.

She avoided the intensity of the mistress's discerning gaze. "Y-Yes, like a bomb. Well, only somewhat… Not like that black powder, more like, ah, it erupted in Corruption, ma'am."

The mistress was motionless, carefully observing the trembling girl who looked little more than a rabbit herself. "And was your person infected with any of this volatile Corruption?"

Discreetly brushing off some dried blood and bits of fur, the initiate spurted, "No, no, mistress. I-I don't believe so."

Cleo leaned back in contemplation, steepling her hands as she mused. "Rabbits infected with corruption? Certainly, beasts have become Corrupted, but oft in the forms of dangerous creatures, something of use to the Corrupted. But rabbits?" The cabalist tapped her lips. "So, Corruption can be harnessed for explosives. As ridiculous as it is, the implications are… intriguing."

"I-I was thinking the same thing, mistress," the initiate eagerly added, pleased that she aroused Cleo's interest.

Cleo's eyes shot up to the girl, having forgotten her presence. "Then it seems a venture of your interest, as well. Capture one of these Corrupted rabbits; in whole. Chunks and pieces make for a poor specimen."

With her orders given, Cleo picked up the tome and resumed reading.

The apprentice frowned and shifted in her seat. "How, hm… H-How do you propose I accomplish that, mistress?"

"Consider this your final test, initiate," she said without interest. "Prove yourself worthy and you shall be recognized among the ranks of the Syndicate as an adept."

After a brief silence, Cleo did lift her eyes and what the initiate hoped would be encouragement was instead a bored warning; "And do try to not get Corrupted."