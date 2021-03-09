The Rainbow Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 2

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Rainbow Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as Secret Rare cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Naganadel & Guzzlord Tag Team GX, is numbered 260/236. The next card, Mega Lopunny & Jigglypuff Tag Team GX, is 261/236, and so on.

Rainbow Rare Flygon GX: The truth about these final three Rainbow Rare is that they do get a bit overlooked in the set. They're terrific cards, but this set has Alternate Art, Character Cards, and Tag Team GX cards in Rainbow Rare form, so these single Pokémon cards aren't going to be able to compete. They're still beautiful to me, though. As of this writing, the Flygon goes for $17.38.

Rainbow Rare Alolan Persian GX: I was surprised to see that this Alolan Persian goes for $7.40, making it the set's least valuable Rainbow Rare other than Oricorio. I personally love Alolan Persian's design here. While it looks better in the Full Art, this is still a nice card.

Rainbow Rare Silvally GX: Finally, the Silvally is going for $14.30, less than a dollar more than the Full Art. Cosmic Eclipse is a gorgeous set that successfully illustrates that while Rainbow Rares are harder to pull, collectors value the Full Art as much if not more on many occasions.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse shifts to Secret Rare Gold Cards.