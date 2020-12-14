The Secrets Of The Jungle Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

The Secrets of the Jungle event is live now in Pokémon GO. This short event ties-in to the latest Pokémon movie and has introduced two new Shinies to the game: Shiny Celebi and Shiny Rufflet. Here is the full breakdown of the Secrets of the Jungle event so Pokémon GO trainers can know what to expect.

The Secrets of the Jungle will run in Pokémon GO from Monday, December 14th, 2020, at 8 AM through Thursday, December 17th, 2020, at 10 PM local time. Trainers can expect:

Shiny Release: Celebi which is available through the "Distracted by Something Shiny" Special Research, Rufflet which is available in Raids and 5KM Eggs.

New Release: Explorer Hat Pikachu with its Shiny available, which will actually outlast the event and will be available in the wild through December 21st.

Team GO Rocket: Jessie and James return with Shadow Pinsir and Shadow Scyther available as Shiny Shadows.

Photobombs: Jessie and James appear in GO Snapshots, forcing encounters with Wobbuffet or Meowth on the map five times per day.

5KM Eggs: The babies return! Igglybuff, Smoochum, Elekid, Magby, and Bonsly return with the new Shiny release of Rufflet thrown in.

In the wild: Boosted spawns include: Caterpie, Diglett, Drilbur, Cottonee, Woobat, Roggenrola, Dwebble, Hoothoot, Nuzleaf, Explorer Hat Pikachu, and the spicy choice of Durant which seems to be spawning worldwide.

Raid bosses: Rufflet joins raids with other interesting choices being Explorer Hat Pikachu and Chansey. Stay tuned for a full piece on this event's raid rotation on Bleeding Cool tomorrow.

Special Research: You can catch a full breakdown of the tasks and rewards of Distracted By Something Shiny, the Shiny Celebi Special Research, on Bleeding Cool today.

There are also new avatar items in the Pokémon GO shop for those looking to upgrade their Team GO Rocket duds. Good luck Shiny hunting Rufflet and Explorer Hat Pikachu this time, fellow trainers!