The Star Named EOS Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the brand-new launch trailer for The Star Named EOS as the game has officially been released for PC and consoles this morning.

Article Summary "The Star Named EOS" puzzle adventure game is officially released.

Explore a hand-drawn world and uncover a family mystery.

Experience the story through photography and puzzles.

Available on PC, Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, and consoles.

Indie game developers Silver Lining Studio and publisher Playism dropped a brand new launch trailer this morning for The Star Named EOS. In case you haven't seen the game, this is a puzzle adventure title that centers around uncovering secrets of the past through photography as you take a journey through memories and past experiences. You can check out the trailer here as the game is out now on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles.

The Star Named EOS

The Star Named EOS is a story-rich puzzle adventure built around photography. Explore a beautiful hand-drawn world as you photograph some of the most precious yet fleeting moments in life. As you recreate photos from the past, you will slowly uncover the truth of a family mystery, and the love hidden within fragmented memories will eventually become clear. Ss the young photographer Dei, the player sets off on a journey following in the footsteps of his absent mother. When he was a young child, Dei received letters from his mother on her travels. They always included a beautiful picture of places she visited. But one day, Dei notices something strange in the photos that threatens to overturn everything he's ever believed in. With the guidance of his mother's voice ringing from deep within his heart, he takes the first step on a journey to discover the truth of his mother's absence… Experience a harmonious mixture of beautiful hand-drawn art and engaging puzzles as you embark on a journey of reminiscence.

By recreating old photos left to Dei, uncover a long-forgotten truth about the past.

A fully-voiced experience to fully immerse you in the world of The Star Named EOS.

Interact with a beautiful hand-drawn world.

Enjoy highly detailed panoramic scenery.

Discover puzzles and items hidden in the panoramic scenery.

Uncover the truth with engaging puzzles that tickle your brain just enough.

