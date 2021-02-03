The Team GO Rocket Celebration Event Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Team GO Rocket Celebration Event has arrived in Pokémon GO. This event brings with it increased Rocket Balloon encounters, new Shadow Pokémon, new line-ups for the Team GO Rocket Leaders, and a brand new raid rotation. Let's take a look at this event's raids to determine which are worthy of your Raid Pass.

The complete Team GO Rocket Celebration raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Alolan Grimer – Shiny available, standard odds

Alolan Meowth – Shiny available, boosted odds

Gligar – Shiny available, boosted odds

Klink – Shiny available, boosted odds

Shinx – Shiny available, boosted odds

Sneasel – Shiny available, boosted odds

This is a strong raid rotation for Shiny hunters. Every Tier One raid Pokémon can be Shiny and all but Alolan Grimer touts a boosted rate. Gligar and Sneasel have been observed by Silph Researchers to have the "permaboost" rate of about one in 60, while the other boosted ones have the "Egg/Raid only" rate which is thought to be around one in 50. While these aren't as good as Legendary rates, it's much better than raiding for species with the standard one in 450 chance that researchers now believe to be closer to a whopping one in 500.

Tier Three

Absol – Shiny available, boosted odds

Ariados

Nidoqueen

Tyranitar

Umbreon

Absol is always an absolute star of raids when it is featured, so that one is certainly worth going after. Raiding isn't only about Shiny hunting, though. Tyranitar is always worthy of a pass due to the rarity of Larvitar in the wild. Stack that Candy while you have the chance, as Tyranitar raids are rare these days!

Tier Five

Raikou until February 4th at 10 AM – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Suicune starting February 4th at 10 AM – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Today is the last full day with Raikou in Pokémon GO raids, so get out there with your Ground-types at the ready if you still need it.

Mega Raids

Ampharos – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Venusaur – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Finally, the previous Mega Raid line-up continues in this event, but note that Mega Gyarados will debut next week as part of the Lunar New Year event.