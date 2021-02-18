The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Seven

Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2018. Now, two more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Sinnoh have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Sinnoh Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Palkia: This may actually pour some salt in the wound of the Pokémon GO community… but trust me, I'm right there with you. The rarity of both Palkia and Dialga since their first runs in raids has been absolutely insane. During 2020, they were featured for a single day during GO Fest 2020. It has been two years now since they have had a real raid rotation and neither of these species has had their Shiny released. When it happens, it's not going to be during a casual raid rotation but likely part of a huge event… such as, perhaps, this year's 25th anniversary of Pokémon as a franchise? Anyway, Palkia's normal white is replaced with a rosy pink that makes for quite a nice Shiny.

Dialga: Ditto all that of Palkia above, with perhaps even a bit more salt in the wound because of just how impactful a Pokémon Dialga is. It also has an amazing Shiny, with a blue-green body that lights up with neon lines of green. This is one that I personally cannot wait for. This means that I'll probably be waiting a long time!

Regigigas: It has also been some time since we saw the one-time EX Raid Boss Regigigas, from back when EX Raids were a thing. In its Shiny form, Regigigas' normal yellow color is replaced with a bluish-purple, which works quite well with its, uh… leafy greens. There's no telling when this Legendary will return with its Shiny release and while it will certainly be welcome, there is perhaps no Legendary Shiny release more anticipated than Palkia and Dialga.

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Sinnoh in Pokémon GO continues.