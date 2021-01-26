The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Nine

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Ducklett, Swanna: I don't know what it is about duck Pokémon, but they seem to get incredible Shinies. It began with Shiny Psyduck's icy blue color palette that it shares with Mew, an S-Tier Shiny by anyone's estimation, and continues here with the pink and purple floral Ducklett. I can't wait to see this one released. Swanna also matches the Psyduck pattern because, like Psyduck's evolution of Golduck, it is a much worse Shiny than its first stage. Here, Swanna looks like it switched out its normally blue bra for a purple one.

Karrablast, Escavalier: Karrablast's vibrant green works beautifully here, as does the brilliant yellow and pink Escavalier. These two Pokémon normally have very basic color colorways, with Karrablast rocking standard blue and yellow while Escavalier is also a very standard red, yellow, and grey. Here, the vibrancy is turned all the way up while not feeling like the colors are randomly chosen with a dart. Two terrific Shinies.

Vanillite, Vanillish, Vanilluxe: This is a weird one, because the standard line matches consistently with an icy blue. Here, Vanillite is pink while the next two stages turn purple. All three are nice, though I think it would've been a stronger line in general if the whole line matched Vanillite's strawberry ice cream vibe. Still, the purple looks nice on Vanillish and Vanilluxe, so no major points off.

Next up, we continue our spotlight on the unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO. Stay tuned!