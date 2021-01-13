The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Three

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Don't miss Parts One and Two of our spotlight on unreleased Unova Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO. Now, let's get into Part Three.

Audino: Well, this is just a nice Shiny, isn't it? The standard Audino, a rare spawn that offers extra Stardust when caught, is pink with blue eyes. Swapping out that pink for a deep purple is an effective change that makes those icy blues pop even more.

Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad: I love it when Pokémon take on a surprising color in their Shiny forms, and the Tympole line delivers with this orange colorway. Tympole goes totally orange, while Palpitoad rocks an orange and sort of neon blue color. The best of the bunch, though, is Seismitoad, which looks incredible with its orange and green colors. The best Shinies feature a combination of a major color change and a cool-looking palette, and this line provides just that.

Victini: One of the absolute best Mythical Shinies ever. Victini's simple change of losing its cream-colored fur and replacing it with snowy white is perfection. This may be the best Unova Shiny full stop, but let's at least give everyone else a fighting chance.

Throh: Well, this isn't giving Victini a run for its money at all. Throh basically looks no different in its Shiny form. The red is perhaps a bit more orange, but it's a contender for the least noticeable Shiny in the entire game.

Sawk: Sawk's normal blue turns to a bluish-purple, easily one-upping his buddy Throh.

Sewaddle, Swadloon, Leavanny: Interestingly, the Sewaddle line starts out very interesting and then becomes rather standard. Sewaddle is a bold Shiny, with different shades of bright green and red, while Swadloon and Leavanny lean more toward the sort of autumn color palette that Grass-type Shinies are known for having.