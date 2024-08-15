Posted in: Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Ballistic Moon, supermassive games, Until Dawn

The Until Dawn Remake Will Launch In Early October

Sony has given the remake of their horror game Until Dawn an official release date, as it arrives for PC and PS5 in early October

Article Summary Until Dawn remake launching on October 4 for PC and PS5, featuring enhanced visuals in Unreal Engine 5.

Original cast returns, including Hayden Panettiere and Rami Malek, with improved facial-capture performances.

Explore new environments, discover collectibles, and experience re-cut narrative sequences deepening the mystery.

Engage with refined gameplay mechanics, a third-person camera, and an all-new immersive musical score.

Developer Ballistic Moon and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment have revealed the official release date for the modern remake of Until Dawn. Almost ten years ago, the interactive drama horror first made its debut on the PS4 and became an immediate success, fueled by an interesting storyline and performances from Hayden Panettiere, Brett Dalton, Meaghan Martin, Jordan Fisher, and Rami Malek (those last two being featured just before their careers really broke out). The success of the game provided original developer Supermassive Games a new genre to explore, as they went on to make The Dark Pictures Anthology, but this is the one that started it all. Rumors of a modern-day remake surfaced a while ago, but this is the first real look at it we've seen as the latest video shows off the comparison to the original cutscenes and the 2024 version, which will be released on October 4 for PC and PS5. Enjoy the video!

Until Dawn

When eight friends return to the isolated lodge where two of their group vanished a year prior, fear tightens its icy grip, and their mountain retreat descends into a nightmare with no escape. Face your fears and determine who survives Until Dawn in this seminal horror classic, rebuilt and enhanced for PC. Immerse yourself in a gripping slasher horror rebuilt from the ground up with stunning visuals in Unreal Engine 5. Enhanced by movie-like cinematography, refined gameplay mechanics and more, venture into a thrilling exploration of an isolated mountain where nothing is as it seems.

Create your own gripping tale as you control a group of unique characters portrayed by an all-star cast, including Hayden Panettiere, Brett Dalton, and more, and decide their fate through your choices. Through dynamic animations and nuanced facial-capture performances, learn what makes each character tick, and who among the group has what it takes to survive. Explore a rich and detailed environment that will leave you breathless with every step. With new visual enhancements for PC, the original game has been rebuilt from the ground up – utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to bring the nightmare to life. Discover new collectibles, all-new environments to investigate, and re-cut narrative sequences that deepen the mystery further. Get closer to the action with an all-new, immersive third-person camera, and enjoy a brand-new musical score and reauthored audio that'll keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!