The Valiant Shows Off PvP & Last Man Standing Modes

THQ Nordic has shown off some of the new modes coming to The Valiant when it releases, including PvP and Last Man Standing. The two new modes were shown off in brand-new trailers this week, giving players a chance to see how they will be able to fight other players and face off in multiplayer combat. Both of them look to add a lot of competition to the game that will keep your skills in check. We have both of the trailers for you down at the bottom so you get a good look at how they will both work out. The game is still currently set to be released on October 19th, 2022.

"Embark on a journey of brotherhood and redemption in The Valiant , a squad-based RTS set in 13th Century Europe and the Middle East. Command and level up your medieval knights as you fight through an epic single-player campaign, then take your skills online in both cooperative and competitive MP modes.

Squad-based RTS with a range of units, from tanky swordsmen to quick cavalry.

Select hero-squads and auxiliary squads across 15 exciting, hand-crafted Single Player missions, each with custom cinematics, narrated journals, difficulty levels, and more.

Six Hero Squads each with three different skill trees provide players with unique passive and active skills to choose from while leveling up their heroes.

Large array of weapons and armors to loot and equip throughout the campaign, each with their own stats and special skill options.

Combine hero skills and weapons/equipment for a huge selection of hero builds.

Play cooperative with friends in the 3-player "Last Man Standing" mode, where you face hordes of enemies and earn experience to level up your knights and unlock new skills and cosmetics.

Play competitively in multiple PVP game modes that support 1v1 and 2v2, with cosmetic meta-progression and special rewards for ranked play."