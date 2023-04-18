The Walking Dead: All-Stars Adds New Update With Fresh Modes Com2uS has a new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars as you now have a few new modes to fight in with other content.

Com2uS and Skybound Entertainment have released a new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars that adds a few new modes for you to play. This time around you're getting a new chapter to the ongoing in-game storyline, as well as some new powerful characters to check out. They've also added plenty of log-in bonuses, a major PvP update, an a new interaction where you'll have to protect Carl. Because you know what everyone likes doing? Yelling Carl's name and wondering where he is. We got the notes of the update below.