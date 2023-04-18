The Walking Dead: All-Stars Adds New Update With Fresh Modes
Com2uS has a new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars as you now have a few new modes to fight in with other content.
Com2uS and Skybound Entertainment have released a new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars that adds a few new modes for you to play. This time around you're getting a new chapter to the ongoing in-game storyline, as well as some new powerful characters to check out. They've also added plenty of log-in bonuses, a major PvP update, an a new interaction where you'll have to protect Carl. Because you know what everyone likes doing? Yelling Carl's name and wondering where he is. We got the notes of the update below.
Dominate the PvP Frontier Search Event – Players in the top 10 on the existing PvP Frontier leaderboard can sign up to fight at Frontier Search Event, which will be held on a two-week seasonal basis until June 11. Players can designate survivors in their winning formation, and the battle will be conducted automatically every day. Win the battle and receive points and essential rewards such as Benefit Material.
A New Story Chapter Unfolds – The original storyline of The Walking Dead: All-Stars continues with Chapter 40, as well as a new Survival Record exploring events beyond Asyl.
Bash Through Multiple Events – Players can create their own search team by checking the entry limit for each building in an abandoned city and search for useful items in the Ghost Town Search event, live until April 30. Log-in and receive numerous rewards through the Spring Season Event and 7-Day Survival Support Event.
Expand An Already Dynamic Team – Protector Carl, son of fan-favorite protagonist Rick Grimes, has entered the fray! In this iteration, Protector Carl is a grown-up version of the existing Carl Grimes in The Walking Dead: All-Stars. He wears an eye patch over one eye to cover the wound made in his childhood and slashes enemies with a katana to deal great damage. Additionally, fans can add Lydia, an original character based on the universe of the beloved comic series. Lydia disguises herself as a Walker to confuse enemies and spread bone ash on the battlefield, dealing damage.