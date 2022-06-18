The Walking Dead: Last Mile Releases New Preview Trailer

Skybound Entertainment dropped a new trailer for The Walking Dead: Last Mile this past week showing off more of the horrifying world you're in. The trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom, gives you a better idea of the snowy landscape in which this latest interactive 24/7 story is being told, as you are in the same universe as the comic, in an area that's far harsher for everything to survive in. Especially the living trying to stave off becoming one of the undead. Enjoy the trailer as the event will kick off on July 11th, 2022.

The Walking Dead: Last Mile showcases the ability for audiences of any size to experience and influence a beloved virtual world and its inhabitants collectively in real-time while driving the storyline and canon in new, spontaneous directions. Unlike other "mass online gatherings", TWD:LM truly places all interactive spectators in the same virtual space, creating a new kind of global communal experience that combines the ubiquity of traditional broadcast television with the immersive, interactive engagement of video games. Genvid's unique interactive livestreaming technology and services at the heart of TWD:LM puts the audience in collective control of the show's story and characters, to whatever degree of agency each viewer prefers.

Set on a remote Alaskan coast, the story arc is not set in stone. Players can influence the story, writing new The Walking Dead canon that can't be reloaded, rehashed, or rewritten to better suit the lives of its characters or the preferences of its players. As with anything in The Walking Dead, the stakes are life-or-death, and Facebook users will collectively help decide who lives and who dies. If players miss TWD:LM content, they can keep up with the drama via a post show that will air regularly. Engage with TWD:LM long enough and earn currency that can be used to bid on a variety of rewards, including a walk-on role in the cinematics of the series.