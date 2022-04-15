The Walking Dead: Last Mile Reveals New Details

Skybound Entertainment and Genvid Entertainment dropped new details today about their upcoming game The Walking Dead: Last Mile. The details were a little more informative, however, they don't paint the entire picture as the game is still in the works. They released a bunch of concept art, which you can read below along with some of the new dev notes on the game. They have made this a near interactive town as part of the week-to-week experience players will have in what is essentially a TV show they can be in the center of, as they make choices in how everything will play out. Enjoy the info below as we're still waiting on a launch date.

The Walking Dead: Last Mile showcases the ability for audiences of any size to experience and influence a beloved virtual world and its inhabitants collectively in real-time while driving the storyline and canon in new, spontaneous directions. Unlike other 'mass online gatherings,' TWD: LM truly places all interactive spectators in the same virtual space, creating a new kind of global communal experience that combines the ubiquity of traditional broadcast television with the immersive, interactive engagement of video games. Genvid's unique interactive livestreaming technology and services at the heart of TWD: LM puts the audience in collective control of the show's story and characters, to whatever degree of agency each viewer prefers.

Set on a remote Alaskan coast, the story arc is not set in stone. Players can influence the story, writing new The Walking Dead canon that can't be reloaded, rehashed, or rewritten to better suit the lives of its characters or the preferences of its players. As with anything in The Walking Dead, the stakes are life-or-death, and Facebook users will collectively help decide who lives and who dies. If players miss TWD:LM content, they can keep up with the drama via a post show that will air regularly. Engage with TWD:LM long enough and earn currency that can be used to bid on a variety of rewards, including a walk-on role in the cinematics of the series.