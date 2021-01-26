The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gets An Oculus Quest Update

Skydance Interactive revealed that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is getting a new Oculus Quest update called The Trial. The developers took to announcing first and foremost that the game has grossed $29m since it was launched, making it one of the most profitable VR titles of 2020 and one of the best-selling games of the year, in general. To capitalize on that, they will be introducing a new mode to the game that will give Oculus Quest fans a little more to do with a much more intense vibe going for it as they introduce The Trial. According to the team, this free update will challenge players to "face off against relentless waves of walkers in wire-free gameplay that enhances the game's visceral combat like never before". You will play and try to survive each round, and as you do, you'll be rewarded with points based on your performance and will use those rewards to purchase a variety of weapons and crafting items for the next round. Which, suffice to say, will get worse and increasingly difficult with each wave of enemies.

The content will drop into the game on February 4th, 2021. For now, you can enjoy the trailer below for the VR experience based on the series.

Developed by Skydance Interactive in partnership with Skybound Entertainment, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners drops players into an original new story in The Walking Dead universe, set in the unforgiving and infested remains of New Orleans. Players will embark on a gruesome adventure as they fight for survival against not just walkers, but the constant threats of violence, disease and famine, and make gut-wrenching choices along their journey that will determine the future for everyone left alive in NOLA.