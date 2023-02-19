The Wreck Will Officially Be Released On March 14th The 3D visual novel The Wreck has officially been confirmed for release on PC via Steam on March 14th, 2023.

Indie developer and publisher The Pixel Hunt confirmed they will be releasing their latest game, The Wreck, on March 14th, 2023. The game has been in the works for a couple of years now as the team that brought you Bury Me, My Love has been working on this mature visual novel. You will be following the life of a failed screenwriter named Junon as she is now put to the test on the most pivotal day in her life, reliving her past and attempting to alter her present, all while embracing the future of what's to come, even if it all ends terribly. You can check out the latest trailer for it down at the bottom.

"The Wreck is a mature 3D visual novel about sisterhood, motherhood, grief, and survival. Players follow failed screenwriter Junon as she attempts to make it through the most pivotal day in her life, navigating difficult conversations and piecing together where things went wrong. With her mother in critical condition and her mind on the point of collapse, Junon must relive the past, alter the present, and embrace the future – or else her story will end in a wreck."

"At 36, Junon's life is in pieces: her career has stalled, she's emotionally numb, and her personal life is falling apart. Things come to a head when she's called to the ER to find her estranged mother in critical condition. This is the most important day of Junon's life, and unless something changes, it might be her last. Experience Junon's memories and piece together the story of her past, including the tragic secret that lies at its center. Use your understanding of Junon's trauma to change how she navigates the day, unlocking new dialogue options and healing broken relationships. When you're at rock bottom, there's nowhere to go but up. Help Junon find peace with herself and discover the humor, beauty, and hope that lie even on life's bleakest days."