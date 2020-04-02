The Xbox Series X Price Will Be In Flux Until Near Release

An interesting tidbit from Microsoft this week about the Xbox Series X, as it seems the price of it will be in flux, depending on what the competition does. In a recent interview on the IGN show Podcast Unlocked, Xbox head Phil Spenser chatted about the upcoming console and other things the Xbox team is working on for about an hour. During the discussion, the topic of price point was dropped as we still have little indication of how much this new console is going to run everyone. Sure, we can guess, but we don't truly know. Spencer tipped his hat a little at the idea that they're waiting to see what Sony does with the PS5. Here are a couple of quotes from the interview.

"You have to set a price target at the beginning for yourselves and then you kind of roll in as you see the competition come in and you start to do your go-to-market planning. I feel good about the price that we're going to be able to get to. I feel good about the price and the performance capabilities that we have with Series X." "We're getting incredible support from Microsoft. Satya Nadella, the CEO, my boss, Amy Hood, the CFO, they're very linked in to what our plans are. We're going to make sure that we stay agile on our pricing and that we have a good plan going into launch."

The speculation for months is that the Xbox Series X is going to run somewhere between $400-$500, depending on the version you get and how much memory is stored within it. Meanwhile, the rumor mill on the PS5 is that the console is going to run no more than $400. While neither of these has been confirmed by either company, it does suggest this holiday season is going to be very expensive for your average gamer. Hopefully, Microsoft decides to knock the price down to compete.