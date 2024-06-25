Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Supervive, Theorycraft Games

Theorycraft Games Announces New Game: Supervive

Theorycraft Games revealed their first official game on the way called Supervive, as the team are planning an Open Beta this Winter.

Article Summary Theorycraft announces Supervive: a free-to-play hero battle royale game.

Open Beta set for this Winter—combat, strategy, and team play emphasized.

Features improvisational sandbox play, 15 unique hunters, and dynamic maps.

Continuous updates post-launch, with new content and features for free.

Theorycraft Games have now formally announced their latest game in the works, as "Project Loki" now has a new name with Supervive. The team released a fireside chat video earlier today revealing the game's name, while also confirming that they're working on an Open Beta, set to be released sometime this Winter. Enjoy the info below as we now wait on the specifics of when we get to try it out.

Supervive

Supervive, a free-to-play, squad-based hero battle royale, has players team up in groups of two or four to battle enemies across a vast, sky-bound map while a deadly storm encroaches upon them. Players engage in dynamic combat, complete objectives, and use unique powers and equipment to devise creative strategies to outplay other teams and be the last squad standing. Supervive will always be free-to-play and is designed to ensure that cosmetics are the only in-game purchases, with no pay-for-power elements, ever.

An Improvisational Action Sandbox: Supervive embraces open-ended abilities, powers, items, and world interactions, as well as physics-based combat and movement, allowing for expressive and intuitive action and traversal. Combat and movement is easy to pick up, but also allows for endless depth and challenge in optimization

embraces open-ended abilities, powers, items, and world interactions, as well as physics-based combat and movement, allowing for expressive intuitive action and traversal. Combat and movement is easy to pick up, but also allows for endless depth and challenge in optimization Play With Friends: Players can choose a number of ways to play, including a 4-player squad, 10 teams per lobby battle royale; a 2-per-squad duos battle royale with 20 teams; and 4v4 deathmatches.

Build Your Team of Storm Chasing Hunters: There are currently 15 hunters available, with more in-development for launch. While hunters do fall into one of three major archetypes (fighters, controllers, and supports), all are designed to be self-sufficient playmakers. All hunters have unique abilities (4 abilities, 1 ultimate, and a passive) and are all unlocked through regular play.

You're Never Out Until You're Out: There are many ways to bring your team back, including team-wide resurrection beacons, picking up downed allies in the middle of a fight, and even the ability to revive dead allies after the action has settled. That combined with Supervive 's high lethality and playmaking depth, it's always possible to make that winning play.

Map-based Objectives and Storm Shifts: Each game can feature a random 'storm shift' that alters game variables—such as bullet trains, which place three high-speed, lethal trains on the map; nomadic storms, which move the available playspace across large distances; and more! Unique biome-specific monsters, bosses, and other game-changing mechanics come together for a world of systematic anarchy.

Beyond Launch: Theorycraft will forever be developing the game alongside the community – and the work won't stop at launch. Expect new hunters, new storm shifts, new biomes, new powers, and lots, lots more—all for free!





