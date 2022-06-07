There's A DLC Hurricane Coming Through WWE 2K22

2K Games announced a new DLC pack is available today for WWE 2K22 as the Stand Back Pack brings in some current names and interesting legends. This is probably the weirdest one of the bunch so far, as these are four characters who don't really share much in common, if at all. You're getting four new superstars in NXT additions Wes Lee and A-Kid, as well as legends The Hurricane and Stacy Keibler. The most notable of the four is Keibler, who hasn't been in a wrestling video game since WWE SmackDown! Vs. Raw 2006.

We're not saying she hasn't earned a spot in a WWE game, but it's an awkward choice that feels out of place. She's not even paired with anyone she ever wrestled against, and her only real tie here is that she was once Super Stacy alongside The Hurricane and Rosey. But hey, it doesn't seem like there's any real rhyme or reason to any of the DLC packs so far, so it probably doesn't matter. Here's more info on the additions and some other added content like FaZe Clan merch.

Have no fear, citizen. The Stand Back Pack is set to land in WWE 2K22 today. The third DLC pack is headlined by masked hero The Hurricane, a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion, European Champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WCW Hardcore Champion, and WCW Cruiserweight Champion. The Hurricane arrives alongside three Superstars making their WWE 2K franchise debuts: Fan-favorite Stacy Keibler, Spanish phenom A-Kid, and two-time NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee. All four Superstars also come with MyFaction EVO cards, which can be upgraded through gameplay in the MyFaction game mode. In addition to the aforementioned Superstars, the Stand Back Pack also includes a Booker T EVO card, Sapphire Seth Rollins card – featuring an alternate attire – and four gold Contracts, all for use in MyFaction. Also available now as part of the latest patch update, is a collection of FaZe Clan apparel for use in Community Creations. FaZe Clan is a lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, and 14 apparel items in total are available, including men's and women's shirts, jackets and hats adorned with the FaZe Clan logo.