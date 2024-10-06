Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Avatar Studios, Avatar The Last Airbender, Paramount Game Studios

There's An Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG In The Works

Saber Interactive annoucned they're working on an all-new RPG video game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise

Article Summary Saber Interactive teams with Paramount for a new Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG set in the Avatar Legends universe.

Experience a fresh story with a never-before-seen Avatar set thousands of years in the past.

The game promises dynamic combat, mastering all elements, and deep world exploration on PC and consoles.

Fans will enjoy a mix of new and familiar elements in a AAA title expanding the beloved franchise.

Saber Interactive announced this past week that they will be working with Paramount Game Studios to make a new RPG title based on Avatar: The Last Airbender. The two will be working in collaboration with Avatar Studios to create this new game in the Avatar Legends universe, but beyond that, there's no confirmed setting, time period, characters, or other content at this time. Nor do we really have a release window, which, at this point, we're thinking 2026 is the earliest we'll see it. (Unless they've secretly been working on it for a few years now and told no one.) We have more info and a couple of quotes from the announcement for you below.

Untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG

Created for PC and consoles, the action RPG title will follow a brand-new story, developed in close collaboration with Avatar Studios, which drops players into the world of the franchise where they can take on the role of an all-new, never-before-seen Avatar. Set thousands of years in the past, players can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world. The game will include both familiar and new elements from the franchise, offering fans an opportunity to deeply connect to the world and become the hero of this unexplored era.

"We know loyal fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been eager for more stories that bring them into the universe of the show, and through gaming, we're able to expand the world-building and allow fans to experience the new content in a completely immersive way," said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount. "Saber Interactive has a proven track record in bringing IP-based games to life, and we are excited to co-fund this AAA title alongside them and let fans experience this world first-hand."

"At Saber, we are all truly fans of the IP we work with," said Josh Austin, Head of IP Development & Licensing, Saber Interactive. "Our team members are some of the most devoted, passionate creatives out there and it's an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the Avatar Legends universe in video games. This unique co-fund structure is a result of our ever-expanding collaboration with Paramount, which started over a decade ago with WWZ, and we're excited for all that's on the horizon."

