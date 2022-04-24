Therian Forme Landorus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2022

The Legendary Pokémon Landorus will land (not sorry even a little be) in raids this week in its Therian Forme. This will be a popular raid as the Ground/Flying-type Therian Forme Thundrus can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. This will complete the Shiny release run of the Therian Formes. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this powerful variation of Landorus, perfect your catching strategy, and understand its 100% IVs.

Top Therian Landorus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Therian Forme Landorus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Shadow Walrein (Frost Breath, Icicle Spear)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Avalugg (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Beam, Ice Beam)

Shadow Lapras (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Therian Forme Landorus with efficiency.

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Vanilluxe (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Mr. Rime (Ice Shard, Ice Punch)

Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Blizzard)

Walrein (Frost Breath, Icicle Spear)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Porygon-Z (Ice-type Hidden Power, Blizzard)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Therian Forme Landous can be defeated with two trainers as long as the top counters are used due to its double weakness to Ice-types as a Ground/Flying-type Pokémon. If you cannot guarantee great counters, going in with three or four trainers is a better idea.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Therian Forme Landorus has a one in 20 chance of being Shiny in Pokémon GO.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Therian Forme Landorus will have a CP of 2241 in normal weather conditions and 2801 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!