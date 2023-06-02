These Are The Events Coming to Pokémon GO In June 2023 These are the events comic to Pokémon GO In June 2023: Beach Week, Axew Community Day, Searching for Gold Research Day, & more.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in June 2023:

June 3rd, 2023: Searching for Gold Research Day

So far, details for two of these events have been announced.

Here's what's happening for the Water Festival: Beach Week event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Pokémon release: Sandygast makes its Pokémon GO debut. Sandygast will be able to evolve into Palossand with 50 Sandygast Candy. Sandygast will be available in Field Research and Tier One Raids.

Sandygast makes its Pokémon GO debut. Sandygast will be able to evolve into Palossand with 50 Sandygast Candy. Sandygast will be available in Field Research and Tier One Raids. Shiny debut: Clauncher will be released in its Shiny form for the first time in Pokémon GO. It can be found in the wild

Clauncher will be released in its Shiny form for the first time in Pokémon GO. It can be found in the wild Costumed feature: Lapras wearing a Scarf returns to Tier Three raids.

Lapras wearing a Scarf returns to Tier Three raids. Wild spawns : Tentacool, Shellder, Krabby, Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Staryu, Marill, Wingull, Wailmer, Spheal, Finneon, Dwebble, Frillish, and Clauncher. Mantine and Popplio will be featured as rare spawns.

: Tentacool, Shellder, Krabby, Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Staryu, Marill, Wingull, Wailmer, Spheal, Finneon, Dwebble, Frillish, and Clauncher. Mantine and Popplio will be featured as rare spawns. Global Challenge: Trainers will be tasked with throwing 300,000,000 Nice Throws worldwide to unlock the following bonuses: Increased Candy for Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws Increase chance for Trainers Leve 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

Trainers will be tasked with throwing 300,000,000 Nice Throws worldwide to unlock the following bonuses: Raid rotation: Tier One: Alolan Diglett – Can be Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish Carvanha – Can be Shiny Feebas – Can be Shiny Sandygast Tier Three Blastoise – Can be Shiny Gyarados – Can be Shiny Lapras Wearing a Scarf – Can be Shiny Alomomola – Can be Shiny Tier Five: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region – Can be Shiny Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India – Can be Shiny Azelf in the Americas and Greenland – Can be Shiny Mega Raids: Mega Swampert – Can be Shiny

Field Research task encounters: These will include Lapras wearing a scarf, Frillish, Binacle, Clauncher, and Sandygast. You will also be able to earn Mega Energy for Blastoise and Swampert.

These will include Lapras wearing a scarf, Frillish, Binacle, Clauncher, and Sandygast. You will also be able to earn Mega Energy for Blastoise and Swampert. Special Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, June 6th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Water Festival: Beach Week Spotlight Hour featuring Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, and Crabrawler with triple XP for catching, all can be Shiny except Crabrawler.

Water Festival: Beach Week Spotlight Hour featuring Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, and Crabrawler with triple XP for catching, all can be Shiny except Crabrawler. Event bonus: 4x Rainy Lure duration $5 Timed Research



Here's what's happening in the Searching for Gold Research Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, and Barboach will be encountered through Field Research. There will be an increased chance of catching all of these Pokémon in their Shiny forms.

Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, and Barboach will be encountered through Field Research. There will be an increased chance of catching all of these Pokémon in their Shiny forms. Wild spawns: Bellsprout, Weedle, Poochyena, Buizel, Tympole, Shelmet, and Stufful. Lickitung and Azumarill will be available as rare spawns.

Bellsprout, Weedle, Poochyena, Buizel, Tympole, Shelmet, and Stufful. Lickitung and Azumarill will be available as rare spawns. Timed Research : For $1USD, Trainers can access a Timed Research that will lead to encounters with Carerpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, and Barboach with the same Shiny rate as in Field Research. It seems that we will be able to pick a specific Pokémon to see more of. I'm going with Nosepass. Niantic notes: Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, June 3, 2023, 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. This Timed Research Ticket will only be available in the in-game shop from Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PDT to Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. local time.

: For $1USD, Trainers can access a Timed Research that will lead to encounters with Carerpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, and Barboach with the same Shiny rate as in Field Research. It seems that we will be able to pick a specific Pokémon to see more of. I'm going with Nosepass. Niantic notes: Event bonus: PokéStops will be able to turn gold without a Golden Lure Module. However, Gimmighoul will only appear at PokéStops if a Golden Lore Module was used. Niantic does note that "treasure-hunting Trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins when they spin the PokéStop!"



Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

