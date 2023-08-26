Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2023

These Are The New Shiny Pokémon For Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Ten new Shiny Pokémon will be released today during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global. Here's how you can find them on both days.

There are ten new Shinies coming to Pokémon GO with this weekend's Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global event. Here's where you can find them.

The new Shinies are made up of five new costumes and five species getting their chance to sparkle for the first time during this weekend's Pokémon GO 2023 event in Pokémon GO. This includes:

Pikachu Wearing a Quartz Crown

Pikachu Wearing a Quartz Crown

Pikachu Wearing a Quartz Crown

Pikachu Wearing a Quartz Crown

Cowboy Hat Snorlax

Goomy

East Sea Shellos

West Sea Shellos

Joltik

Oranguru

You can find these in their specific rotating Pokémon GO Fest 2023 habitats on Saturday and in the wild for a free-for-all on Sunday. Regarding the habitats, where is when they will take place on Saturday, and which species you can find in each one.

Quartz Terrarium: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time on Saturday Quartz Terrarium: Pikachu Wearing a Quartz Crown (can be Shiny), Clefairy (can be Shiny), Lickitung (can be Shiny), Heracross (can be Shiny), Miltank (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), Whismur (can be Shiny), Skitty (can be Shiny), Luvdisc (can be Shiny), East Sea Shellos (can be Shiny), Buneary (can be Shiny), Audino (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), Morlull.

Pyrite Sands: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday Pyrite Sands: Pikachu Wearing a Pyrite Crown (can be Shiny), Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Alolan Diglett (can be Shiny), Psyduck (can be Shiny), Girafarig (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Trapinch (can be Shiny), Gible (can be Shiny), Hippopotas (can be Shiny), Timburr (can be Shiny), Joltik (can be Shiny), Binacle (can be Shiny), Helioptile (can be Shiny), Grubbin.

Malachite Wilderness: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time on Sunday Malachite Wilderness: Pikachu Wearing a Malachite Crown (can be Shiny), Caterpie (can be Shiny), Bellsprout (can be Shiny), Scyther (can be Shiny), Snorlax Wearing a Cowboy Hat (can be Shiny), Spinarak (can be Shiny), Remoraid (can be Shiny), Roselia (can be Shiny), Snover (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Ferroseed (can be Shiny), Stunfisk (can be Shiny), Oranguru (can be Shiny), Fomantis.

Aquamarine Shores: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time on Sunday Aquamarine Shores: Pikachu Wearing an Aquamarine Crown (can be Shiny), Horsea (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Marill (can be Shiny), Wobbuffet (can be Shiny), Carvanha (can be Shiny), Barboach (can be Shiny), Bagon (can be Shiny), Beldum (can be Shiny), West Sea Shellow (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Tympole (can be Shiny), Goomy (can be Shiny), Mareanie. Sunday: All wild species from the above will be active with no rotating habitats.



All of the new costumed versions of Pikachu and Snorlax will be in Raids for both Saturday and Sunday during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!