These Are The Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours For November 2022

Niantic has announced new content coming to Pokémon GO during the month of November 2022. During this month, we will get our standard Tuesday evening Spotlight Hours in addition to a mysterious slate of events. Let's take a look at what we are in for.

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022:

November 1st, 2022: Cempasúchill Duskull with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Cempasúchill Duskull with double Stardust for catching Pokémon November 8th, 2022: Croagunk with double XP for catching Pokémon

Croagunk with double XP for catching Pokémon November 15th, 2022: Porygon with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Porygon with double Candy for catching Pokémon November 22nd, 2022: Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon. November 29th, 2022: Hoothoot with double XP for evolving Pokémon.

Cempasúchill Duskull Spotlight Hour has wrapped. Looking at the other Spotlight Hours, so far Petilil is the only Pokémon that is currently unavailable to encounter in its Shiny form. Let's see if we get a Shiny release by November 22nd, but my personal thought is that we probably won't. Niantic generally does like to throw in a species here and there that is not Shiny-capable.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022:

November 9th – 17 th, 2022 : Greedy Gluttons Event

: Greedy Gluttons Event November 14th – 17th, 2022 : Team GO Rocket Takeover

: Team GO Rocket Takeover November 12th, 2022 : November Community Day: Teddiursa

: November Community Day: Teddiursa November 13th, 2022 : Elite Raids

: Elite Raids November 18th – 20th, 2022 : Safari Zone: Singapore

: Safari Zone: Singapore November 23rd – 28th 2022 : Astral Eclipse Event

: Astral Eclipse Event November 27th, 2022: TBA

With November 9th just three days away, it is likely that we will get information on the Greedy Gluttons event by tomorrow. I think it is a safe bet that this event will be centered around Guzzlord, which makes me think it could be a Dark-type event due to that tie-in as well as the name. Also, we are getting a Team GO Rocket Takeover during the event and those also tend to be Dark-type focused. I am almost positive that the Takeover will see a shift in the Shiny Shadow Pokémon that the Leaders are currently offering.