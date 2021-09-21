They Always Run Set For Release In Late October

Indie developer and publisher Alawar Premium revealed the official release date for their futuristic cowboy bounty hunter game They Always Run. In this game, you will take on the role of Aidan, a three-armed mutant who has become a bounty hunter, and a mighty fine one at that. You will hunt down some of the most dangerous and conniving bounties in the entire galaxy with your wits and your weapons. It's up to you to slice through enemies that try to slow you down and catch your target in this space-western 2D platformer. The game will be released for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on October 20th, 2021. Best of luck, cowboy!

The galaxy's inhabitants have been swamped by crime since the fall of the empire. Being able to find anyone, anywhere has become a highly prized skill. Aidan is a three-armed bounty hunter who must hunt down the most dangerous and elusive cutthroats in the galaxy. Some bounties are rewarded with money, others with valuable information that Aidan can use to find the people who set him on this path – all while getting embroiled in a galaxy-wide conspiracy.

Having three arms lets you deal with more enemies at once and makes for a persuasive argument in any scuffle. Use your third arm to perform targeted attacks and throws, manipulate the environment, destroy obstacles and wreck enemies. Hunt criminals across the fringes of the galaxy, the core worlds and the ruins of long-gone civilizations. Upgrade your equipment, gain new abilities, grow stronger and destroy anything that stands in your way. Enjoy a complex story interwoven with high-octane gameplay and full of twists and turns that hit as hard as a bounty hunter's third arm!