Things Get Extra Sussy As Critical Role Invades Among Us

Time to roll the dice and see how good you are at Among Us when you look like one of the several characters from Critical Role

Innersloth revealed a brand new crossover happening in Among Us right now, as multiple characters from Critical Role have invaded the game. The two sides have collaborated on a new block of cosmetics that you can get in the game simply by playing and earning credits to unlock them. However, to get the block of items, you still have to pay for them, which is the only bummer to this, as it's technically a DLC pack. However, if you decide to get it, and you manage to become the imposter with all of Chetney's gear equipped, you get a special kill animation for your victims to see. We have the finer details from the team below.

Among Us x Critical Role

Roleplayers rejoice! Adventure awaits as you try to perceive the Impostor, roll high on your task checks, and hopefully avoid that TPK in update v2024.8.13. Will donning the threads of members from Vox Machina, Mighty Nein, or Bells Hells save you from an untimely death at the hand of the Impostor? Well… you may certainly try. Getting to work alongside the wonderful crew of the hit TTRPG show Critical Role to bring some of their magic to Among Us for Gilmore's Curious Cosmicube has been mind-blowing. Be sure to go to our in-game store and spend some Stars before the Cosmicube is gone on November 12th, 2024, at 7am UTC / 2am ET! For those in the Pacific time zone the Cosmicube will be gone on November 11th, at 11pm. Once you've purchased, you can take your time (or grind) to get the following items:

Artagan's Cloak Skin

Artagan's Hair Hat

Artagan's Incredible Brows Visor

Chetney's Eyebrows Visor

Chetney's Headband Hat

Chetney's Tracksuit Skin

Dust of Deliciousness Nameplate

FCG's Noggin Hat

Fearne's Dress Skin

Fearne's Hair Hat

Jester's Dress Skin

Jester's Horns Hat

Laudna's Dress Skin

Laudna's Hair Skin

Mister Pet

Mollymauk's Garb Skin

Mollymauk's Horns Hat

Moons Over Exandria Nameplate

Nott's Cloak Skin

Nott's Hood Hat

Nott's Mask Visor

Orthax Manifested Hat

Pâté Pet

Scanlan's Hand Hat

Sprinkle is "Fine" Hat

Teatime with Caduceus Nameplate

The Nine Eyes of Lucien Nameplate

Vax's Armor Skin

Vax's Hair Hat

