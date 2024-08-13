Posted in: Among Us, Critical Role, Games, Indie Games, InnerSloth, Video Games | Tagged: Bell's Hells, Mighty Nein, Vox Machina
Things Get Extra Sussy As Critical Role Invades Among Us
Time to roll the dice and see how good you are at Among Us when you look like one of the several characters from Critical Role
Article Summary
- Critical Role characters have joined Among Us in a new crossover event with exclusive cosmetics.
- Earn credits by playing to unlock the DLC pack, featuring iconic gear from Vox Machina, Mighty Nein, and Bells Hells.
- Equipping Chetney's gear as an Imposter grants a unique kill animation. Try your luck!
- Cosmetic items available until November 12th, 2024. Grab your favorites before they're gone!
Innersloth revealed a brand new crossover happening in Among Us right now, as multiple characters from Critical Role have invaded the game. The two sides have collaborated on a new block of cosmetics that you can get in the game simply by playing and earning credits to unlock them. However, to get the block of items, you still have to pay for them, which is the only bummer to this, as it's technically a DLC pack. However, if you decide to get it, and you manage to become the imposter with all of Chetney's gear equipped, you get a special kill animation for your victims to see. We have the finer details from the team below.
Among Us x Critical Role
Roleplayers rejoice! Adventure awaits as you try to perceive the Impostor, roll high on your task checks, and hopefully avoid that TPK in update v2024.8.13. Will donning the threads of members from Vox Machina, Mighty Nein, or Bells Hells save you from an untimely death at the hand of the Impostor? Well… you may certainly try. Getting to work alongside the wonderful crew of the hit TTRPG show Critical Role to bring some of their magic to Among Us for Gilmore's Curious Cosmicube has been mind-blowing. Be sure to go to our in-game store and spend some Stars before the Cosmicube is gone on November 12th, 2024, at 7am UTC / 2am ET! For those in the Pacific time zone the Cosmicube will be gone on November 11th, at 11pm. Once you've purchased, you can take your time (or grind) to get the following items:
- Artagan's Cloak Skin
- Artagan's Hair Hat
- Artagan's Incredible Brows Visor
- Chetney's Eyebrows Visor
- Chetney's Headband Hat
- Chetney's Tracksuit Skin
- Dust of Deliciousness Nameplate
- FCG's Noggin Hat
- Fearne's Dress Skin
- Fearne's Hair Hat
- Jester's Dress Skin
- Jester's Horns Hat
- Laudna's Dress Skin
- Laudna's Hair Skin
- Mister Pet
- Mollymauk's Garb Skin
- Mollymauk's Horns Hat
- Moons Over Exandria Nameplate
- Nott's Cloak Skin
- Nott's Hood Hat
- Nott's Mask Visor
- Orthax Manifested Hat
- Pâté Pet
- Scanlan's Hand Hat
- Sprinkle is "Fine" Hat
- Teatime with Caduceus Nameplate
- The Nine Eyes of Lucien Nameplate
- Vax's Armor Skin
- Vax's Hair Hat