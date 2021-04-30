ThinkFun's Cold Case: A Story To Die For Preorders Begin May 18th

Have you ever wanted to solve a real murder case, but was stuck inside due to the pandemic, no car, or a general lack of credentials in solving crime? So have we, which is why we are super excited for the next upcoming release from ThinkFun and Ravensburger! Cold Case: A Story To Die For will be able to be preordered starting May 18th for all your urges to solve true crime (although the preorder link will not be live until then).

In A Story To Die For, the first in ThinkFun's Cold Case series, players will use their deductive and problem-solving skills in an effort to try and solve the 1988 murder of journalist Andy Bailey, whose case has gone quite cold in the time since his death.

According to the press release by ThinkFun:

WHO IT'S FOR: Fans of Escape the Room mystery games, True Crime, and Crime Fiction, Mystery Murder Fans and Families with Teens looking for a small group or single-player experience. Also great for date night and dinner parties! THE STORY: The Murder of Andy Bailey In 1988, Andy Bailey, a 23-year-old investigative reporter, was found shot to death in the small town of Camdale, England. Despite their best efforts, the police never found his murderer. In Cold Case: A Story to Die For™, YOU investigate the cold case of Andy Bailey and attempt to solve the crime.

Another neat aspect of this game is that the players of Cold Case: A Story To Die For, once finished with deducing the killer, can submit their accusations to this website and see how well they did. That added aspect of an online component seems really cool and could lead to a lot more innovation in the future! Are you excited for ThinkFun's next game? Let us know in the comments below!