This War Of Mine Gets A Major Update On Nintendo Switch

11 Bit Studios revealed this week that they have released a major update for This War Of Mine on the Nintendo Switch version. The Switch version will wrap up now that it has received the two remaining Stories episodes of The Last Broadcast and Fading Embers. These two are both much more story-oriented than the base game and some of the previous Stories releases, as you get a deeper connection with the characters involved. According to the devs, "Both touch on complicated dilemmas, as players step into the shoes of a lone radio-operator exploring the role of truth in a time of despair, and a young girl that must decide between the survival of a man or his cultural heritage." The update is live now as you can check out a trailer for it below.

In war, not everyone is a soldier. In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War Of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive. Make life-and-death decisions driven by your conscience. Try to protect everybody from your shelter or sacrifice some of them for longer-term survival. During the war, there are no good or bad decisions; there is only survival. The sooner you realize that, the better.