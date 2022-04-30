THQ Nordic To Release Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

THQ Nordic has announced a new deal with MGM as they will be releasing a new version of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Developed by HandyGames and Massive Miniteam, this one will be its own creation and not based on either the FOX or Nickelodeon versions, with original hosts and kids who will put your knowledge to the test across 24 different subjects. Also unlike the TV versions, this one will be less like the show and more interactive with an array of multiple-choice questions, true-or-false challenges, and minigames. You'll still be able to ask the students for help, which you'll probably need considering the game has over 6,800 questions across over two dozen subjects.

You can take on the game alone or in co-op multiplayer with friends to see who knows the most in subjects a 5th grader should know. There's no official release date yet, or even word that the game will come out this year. But of all the versions of this franchise to be produced as a video game over the past decade, this one looks far and away to be the best from the trailer alone. We have a couple of quotes from both companies about the game as it will be coming out on PC as well as all three major consoles.

"The Are You Smarter Than A 5thGrader? franchise is truly timeless and ideal for players of all ages to come together and show what they know," said Robert Marick, EVP Global Consumer Products, MGM. "Working with THQ Nordic and HandyGames on the upcoming video game, we are looking forward to providing fans of the franchise with a new way to enjoy the quiz show and test their knowledge." "With so many kids learning from home and so many of these gaming systems in homes worldwide, the time could not be better to revitalize Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? in the videogame space," said Adrienne Lauer, Business Development – Americas, THQ Nordic. "The development team at Massive Miniteam has done a beautiful job of creating a game show studio environment and building out an experience featuring 8-player couch co-op multiplayer."