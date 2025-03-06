Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Team HalfBeard, Time To Morp, Yogacast Games

Time To Morp Leaves Early Access With New Content

Afetr having been in Early Access for several months, Time To Morp has been released, as the full version brings new content

Article Summary Time To Morp exits Early Access with new events, fishing, recipes, and decor.

Join friends in a cozy base-building adventure with adorable Morp creatures.

Automate tasks, build homes, and design your town with 300+ decor items.

Explore vibrant islands, meet unique crew, and uncover planet secrets.

Indie game developer Team HalfBeard and publisher Yogacast Games have released Time To Morp from Early Access, as the full version is available today. This version of the game adds new world events, the ability to go fishing, additional cooking recipes, and over 100 new decor items as part of the upgrade. Plus, the team is planning to continue support for the game with more content to come. For now, enjoy the trailer showing off the game before you dive in and play it on Steam.

Time To Morp

Play with friends in a cozy base-building adventure! Take care of adorable creatures — Morps, explore, discover new species, grow crops, fish, build relationships with your crew, decorate your perfect home, and automate production along the way! As an Intern on your first mission, you have an opportunity to prove yourself, befriend the Crew, or discover secrets of this unknown planet! Follow the story to find the source of a SOS signal that brought you here, help creatures in distress, and help a lost soul to rejoin her family. Time to Morp is a great solo experience, but it is even more fun with friends! The world is full of cute and unique creatures. They'll help you gather resources or just roll around with you as you explore the vibrant planet. Relaxing and rewarding activities to unwind! Catch fish in serene waters, plant and tend to your crops, harvest rare ingredients, and cook up some mouthwatering dishes!

Automate everything – water and gather resources yourself, or let the machines handle it all, so you can focus on the exciting adventures ahead!

– water and gather resources yourself, or let the machines handle it all, so you can focus on the exciting adventures ahead! Personal home – build a small or big house, not just for yourself, but for each of your friends. Express yourself by decorating it however you like with over 300 decor items!

– build a small or big house, not just for yourself, but for each of your friends. Express yourself by decorating it however you like with over 300 decor items! Build your own town – build and design the entire city! As you expand, you'll unlock awesome decor to make an island even more unique and truly yours!

– build and design the entire city! As you expand, you'll unlock awesome decor to make an island even more unique and truly yours! Meet your crew – meet different characters in your crew, each with their unique style to help you solve the mystery of the planet.

– meet different characters in your crew, each with their unique style to help you solve the mystery of the planet. Explore – explore an island full of activities, unique resources, secrets and biomes!

