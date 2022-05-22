Timothy & The Tower Of Mu Will Arrive On Steam In August

Playism revealed this weekend that they will be releasing Timothy & The Tower Of Mu on Steam this coming August. Developed by Kibou Entertainment, this is a classic action platformer with some RPG mechanics that will also be tough as nails as you will essentially die frequently. Every death, however, is a learning lesson as you will strive to become better each time you return. You can learn more about it below as the game is currently set for a PC release on August 9th.

Legend tells of a tower built by a God, rising so high that it disappears above the clouds and if someone manages to reach the top, one wish will be granted. After his beloved grandfather's passing, Timothy, armed only with hope, courage (and a slingshot), decides to face this deadly test to bring him back to life. The Tower of Mu is waiting for its next victim: are you nimble, strong, and smart enough to overcome this challenge?

At its core, Timothy & The Tower Of Mu is a retro 2D action platformer geared towards mid and hardcore players. Set in a world that is both cute and creepy, it combines old-school gameplay and classic humor with modern elements such as a cooking system and fourth wall breaks. Timothy, our protagonist, starts off with a set of very basic set of abilities, which players can gradually improve throughout their adventure to the top of the tower. The game is designed in a way that forces players to use the environment, as well as skill upgrades such as increased shooting range and the ability to climb walls vertically, to overcome the many challenges presented. Additionally, difficulty is at the very core of Timothy & The Tower Of Mu. Players are encouraged to improve themselves, learn from mistakes, and retry multiple times for a fulfilling experience.