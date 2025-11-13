Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR, Wired Productions | Tagged: Iphigames, Tin Hearts

Tin Hearts Confirmed For December Meta Quest Release

Tin Hearts is finally coming to Meta Quest platforms, as the game arrives this December in time for the holiday schenanigans

Article Summary Tin Hearts launches on Meta Quest this December, bringing its acclaimed puzzle adventure to VR.

The new Meta Quest version includes all updates and content released for Tin Hearts so far.

Solve over 40 time-bending puzzles, guiding tin soldiers through a magical Victorian world.

Experience a deeply emotional, story-driven game from creators behind Fable, perfect for the holidays.

Indie game publisher Wired Productions and developer Rogue Sun have confirmed that Tin Hearts will be released for Meta Quest this December. Working with IPHIGAMES to bring the title over to the platform, the team will bring the puzzle adventure title over with all of the updates released so far, as it arrives on December 11, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here, showing it off ahead of its release.

Tin Hearts

Behind every brilliant invention hides a magical story. From members of the team that brought you Fable comes Tin Hearts – an immersive puzzle adventure game wrapped in a powerful tale of love and compromise. Guide a troop of mischievous tin soldiers through a magical toy-filled world using a variety of whimsical and inventive contraptions to bounce, shoot and glide them to their goal. March through 40+ levels of time-bending, soldier-routing riddles, forge new paths for your toys to follow, and solve increasingly elaborate puzzles to unravel the emotional, thought-provoking story of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times.

Control toy cannons to clear the way ahead, bounce to new heights using trampoline drums, and manipulate balloon inflating machines to help the soldiers reach their destination! Discover a deeply emotional story spanning generations and dimensions, masterfully woven into the fabric of this puzzle-filled world. Clues are everywhere, seek them out, and you will be rewarded with a heartfelt tale, beautifully voiced and animated over three acts. Feel like a child in a toy store as you immerse yourself in a magical, alternate-timeline Victorian universe full of nostalgic warmth and charm. Unlock powers to control objects in the world, from wooden blocks to drums to toy trains. Link objects in interesting ways as you build paths to the exit for your fearless tin soldiers to follow and slowly reveal the secrets of their past.

