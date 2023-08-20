Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creative Hand, Tiny Witch

Tiny Witch Receives Early September Release Date

The team at Creative Hand have given their new game Tiny Witch a release date, as you'll get some cozy magic making in a few weeks.

Indie game developer and publisher Creative Hand confirmed this week that they will release Tiny Witch for PC via Steam in Early September. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game will make you a witch who is managing a minion store, and business is hoping with all sorts of clients coming through the door. You'll need to fulfill orders by mixing the right ingredients and resources together to create minions so that your dungeon master clients have exactly what they need to keep all sorts of adventurers at bay. You can check out more about it here as the game will drop on September 1st.

"In Tiny Witch, you are a little witch left in charge of a magic wizard store located in a town full of dungeon masters. Activate your spells, unlock new recipes, and prepare the best minions in time to avoid upsetting your customers. To break the curse, she must run each store, situated in towns full of dungeon masters, for ten days. Activate spells, unlock new recipes, and prepare the best minions in time to become the ultimate shop manager!"

Mixing and Manufacturing Minions: Create resources by mixing them in the pounder or boiling them in the cauldron, then manufacture minions by mixing magical resources on your alchemy table!

Create resources by mixing them in the pounder or boiling them in the cauldron, then manufacture minions by mixing magical resources on your alchemy table! Customers and Consequences: Deliver the requested minions to the customers or suffer the consequences! Different kinds of customers have varying tempers and willingness to give you tips. Serving them is key to the longevity of your humble witchy establishment.

Deliver the requested minions to the customers or suffer the consequences! Different kinds of customers have varying tempers and willingness to give you tips. Serving them is key to the longevity of your humble witchy establishment. Expansion and Experience: Purchase new resources, pounder, and more to improve your store! There are different stages, such as a wrapping stage where you can buy decorations, pets, and add new work tables. Operate your minion-crafting store throughout the days and nights in a forest, a cave, and a desert – this big world is your tiny witch's oyster.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!