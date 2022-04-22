TinyBuild Games Announces Asterigos: Curse Of The Stars At PAX East

During PAX East this week, tinyBuild Games revealed a new game coming this fall called Asterigos: Curse Of The Stars. Developed by Acme Gamestudio, this is a brand new action-adventure title in which you will be playing a young warrior exploring an amazing city and the lands around it, with a story that pulls inspiration from both Greek and Roman mythology. You'll fight your way across the lands encountering 60 different types of monsters and 22 unique bosses, all of whom have their own mechanics to make every fight a challenge. But you'll have the weapons to combat it as you'll mix and match two different weapon types out fo six to choose from at any given time, giving you a plethora of ways to fight. You can read more about it and check out the trailer below as the game will drop sometime this Fall.

Discover the long forgotten secrets and hidden paths in this high fantasy world, featuring exhilarating battle encounters, interconnected maps full of places to explore, and an immersive story where every choice matters in Asterigos: Curse Of The Stars. Play as Hilda – a brave young warrior from the Northwind Legion who embarks on a journey to the cursed city in order to save her lost father. The gameplay elements inspired by soulslike games alongside a lighter, dynamic combat system, create a fresh take on the modern action RPG genre, providing you with a harmonious difficulty and exploration balance. Explore the magnificent city of Aphes inspired by classical Greek designs and unveil the truth behind the city's curse.

Combine and change your weapons on the go. Equip two different types of weapon at once and become unpredictable in combat.

Battle more than 60 different enemies and encounter 22 bosses in the main story and side quests.

Decide the fate of Aphes. Every decision you make in Asterigos matters and will affect the story.

Find over 100 collectables, complete numerous side quests, and forge your destiny in the NewGame+ mode.