TinyBuild Games Reveals New Monthly Podcast Series

tinyBuild Games has decided to launch a new podcast this week, as they try to tell developers How To Pitch Games with experts

The crew at tinyBuild Games have unveiled a brand new podcast, as they will be hosting a monthly podcast series called How To Pitch Games. The name kind of says it all, as the show will have experts talking about how best to pitch indie games to publishers, featuring members of the tinyBuild team alongside other industry veterans, all giving expert feedback. We have more details from the company below, along with a quote, as you can watch the first episode above.

tinyBuild Games: How To Pitch Games

Each month, two up-and-coming developers will present their projects to a rotating panel composed of members of tinyBuild's own publishing team, as well as other industry veterans, to receive constructive feedback before pitching their game in earnest. The first episode will feature tinyBuild's Tom Brien, Co-Founder and Creative Director, and Vladimir Tolmachev, Producer, evaluating BabushCats, the cozy, grandma-run cat shelter simulator from the student developers at Deez Games, and Floating Factory, the factory-building puzzle from Pushka Studios, an experienced porting studio venturing into original titles for the first time.

Gain actionable pitching tips, inspire others with creative ideas, and learn about the industry's best practices together. Independent game developers everywhere, from industry pros to aspiring devs, now have the chance to receive real, useful assessments from publishing insiders to better showcase and market their projects. Join a growing community of like-minded developers dedicated to sharing lessons learned, successful trends, and more.

"There's so much feedback we'd love to provide to teams pitching us their games," says Corey Caplan, podcast host and tinyBuild's Director of Business Development and Partner Licensing. "So instead of making excuses, we made time for them. This is a space we want dedicated to those who truly put their all into their game development projects. If you put your heart into it, we want to put eyes on it. We hope that what you learn from our new podcast will help you get the attention you deserve in an overly competitive creative industry."

