TMNT: Splintered Fate Confirms Switch 2 Release Date

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is getting its own Nintendo Switch 2 edition, set to be released for the console next week

Article Summary TMNT: Splintered Fate lands on Nintendo Switch 2 with all released DLC and enhanced graphics support.

Enjoy 4K resolution when docked and 1080P undocked, plus new GameChat and GameShare features.

Team up in co-op multiplayer to rescue Master Splinter from the Foot Clan in roguelike NYC adventures.

Each turtle offers unique powers, randomized power-ups, and replayable runs for endless excitement.

Super Evil Megacorp announced this morning that it has a release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate. This edition of the game will include all DLC released so far, in addition to the main game. The game will be displayed in 4K resolution when docked and at 1080P when undocked. Additionally, the game will feature GameChat and GameShare functionality, allowing players to co-op with friends. The Switch 2 edition will be out on December 16, 2025.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Grab your friends, pick your favorite Turtle and jump into a roguelike adventure to save Master Splinter from the foot clan! Master ninja skills, unite in bodacious online and local co-op gameplay, and conquer iconic NYC locales. All progress made during the demo continues into the main game so you can pick back up straight where you left off. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious co-op gameplay. Explore iconic NYC locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies.

Master the powers of water and fire, utrom and ooze, light and darkness, and -most importantly- Ninja to create unique and bodacious builds for your Turtles. Every run brings new challenges and opportunities – explore and perfect your favorite builds, and combine them with allies to conquer your enemies. When Splinter is kidnapped by Shredder, mysterious portals simultaneously appear across NYC. With April and Metalhead analyzing recovered artifacts for clues, the Turtles battle to recover their father from the clutches of the Foot Clan. However, as the gang gets ever ​closer to Splinter's otherworldly location, an even greater threat lingers in the shadows…

