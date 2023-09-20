Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, genesect, pokemon
Today Is Burn Genesect Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound
Today is Burn Genesect Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, and you can use these tips to play the hour and hunt for a ruby red Shiny Genesect.
Today is Burn Drive Genesect Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, September 20th, Genesect will appear in Tier Five Raids all over the game. Most Gyms on your map will feature these Raids, so you will have a great chance to hunt for Shiny Genesect. Let's look at some tips for this event.
- Use Fire-types: Genesect is a dual Steel/Bug-type Pokémon, which means that it has a double weakness to Fire-types. Using powered-up Fire-types and even a Mega Charizard Y will help you take down this Mythical quickly.
- Genesect is a fairly easy duo with the use of Fire-types, so also be sure to check in with your fellow Trainers to make sure you are on the same page.
- When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Burn Drive Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.
- Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
- Top counters are:
- Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
- Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
