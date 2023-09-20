Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, genesect, pokemon

Today Is Burn Genesect Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Today is Burn Genesect Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, and you can use these tips to play the hour and hunt for a ruby red Shiny Genesect.

Today is Burn Drive Genesect Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, September 20th, Genesect will appear in Tier Five Raids all over the game. Most Gyms on your map will feature these Raids, so you will have a great chance to hunt for Shiny Genesect. Let's look at some tips for this event.

Use Fire-types: Genesect is a dual Steel/Bug-type Pokémon, which means that it has a double weakness to Fire-types. Using powered-up Fire-types and even a Mega Charizard Y will help you take down this Mythical quickly.

Genesect is a fairly easy duo with the use of Fire-types, so also be sure to check in with your fellow Trainers to make sure you are on the same page.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Burn Drive Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Top counters are: Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+ Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++ Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn



