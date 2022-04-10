Today Is Community Day Classic: Memories Of Mudkip In Pokémon GO

Today is Pokémon GO Community Day Classic: Memories of Mudip. Let's take a look at the details and study the tasks and rewards for the ticketed Special Research to make the most of this three-hour event.

Community Day Classic: Memories of Mudkip graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Here's what you need to know going into Pokémon GO Community Day Classic: Memories of Mudkip:

  • Date & Time: Today, Sunday, April 10th, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time.
  • Featured Pokémon: Mudkip, of course.
  • Community Day exclusive Charged Attack: Trainers that evolve Mudkip or its evolution Marshtomp during the event or up to two hours after the event ends will find themselves with a Swampert suited with the powerful Charged Attack Hydro Cannon which charges quite quickly.
  • Ticketed Special Research from the Pokémon GO Shop: Trainers can spend $1.00 USD to purchase the standard exclusive Special Research questline. Keep reading for the tasks and rewards. In addition to this, there will be a Community Day Box containing available for 1,280 PokéCoins. 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop for free.
  • Community Day Bonuses:
    • Triple Catch XP.
    • Three-hour Incense when activated during the event, but note that stationary Incense is no longer boosted. To activate effective Incense, you must be walking. Stationary Incense will offer a spawn every five minutes.
    • Three-hour Lure Modules a duration.
    • Mudkip Photobombs from GO Snapshots.

Now, here are the tasks and rewards for the Memories of Mudkip ticketed Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Memories of Mudkip Page One of Four

  • Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls
  • Catch 15 Mudkip: Mudkip encounter (can be Shiny)
  • Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Mudkip Candy
  • REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Mudkip encounter (can be Shiny), 1 Incense

Memories of Mudkip Page Two of Four

  • Catch 15 Mudkip: 30 Mudkip Candy
  • Transfer 10 Pokémon: Marshstomp encounter
  • Evolve 3 Mudkip: 10 Pinap Berries
  • REWARDS: 1500 XP, Mudkip encounter (can be Shiny), 1 Incense

Memories of Mudkip Page Three of Four

  • Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Mudkip Candy
  • Evolve a Marshstomp: 1 Lucky Egg
  • Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
  • REWARDS: 2500 XP, Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Memories of Mudkip Page Four of Four

  • [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries
  • [AUTO-CLAIM]: Mudkip encounter (can be Shiny)
  • [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP
  • REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Swampert encounter, 2 Rare Candies

