Today Is Community Day Classic: Memories Of Mudkip In Pokémon GO

Today is Pokémon GO Community Day Classic: Memories of Mudip. Let's take a look at the details and study the tasks and rewards for the ticketed Special Research to make the most of this three-hour event.

Here's what you need to know going into Pokémon GO Community Day Classic: Memories of Mudkip:

Date & Time: Today, Sunday, April 10th, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time.

Today, Sunday, April 10th, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. Featured Pokémon: Mudkip, of course.

Mudkip, of course. Community Day exclusive Charged Attack: Trainers that evolve Mudkip or its evolution Marshtomp during the event or up to two hours after the event ends will find themselves with a Swampert suited with the powerful Charged Attack Hydro Cannon which charges quite quickly.

Trainers that evolve Mudkip or its evolution Marshtomp during the event or up to two hours after the event ends will find themselves with a Swampert suited with the powerful Charged Attack Hydro Cannon which charges quite quickly. Ticketed Special Research from the Pokémon GO Shop: Trainers can spend $1.00 USD to purchase the standard exclusive Special Research questline. Keep reading for the tasks and rewards. In addition to this, there will be a Community Day Box containing available for 1,280 PokéCoins. 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop for free.

Trainers can spend $1.00 USD to purchase the standard exclusive Special Research questline. Keep reading for the tasks and rewards. In addition to this, there will be a Community Day Box containing available for 1,280 PokéCoins. 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop for free. Community Day Bonuses: Triple Catch XP. Three-hour Incense when activated during the event, but note that stationary Incense is no longer boosted. To activate effective Incense, you must be walking. Stationary Incense will offer a spawn every five minutes. Three-hour Lure Modules a duration. Mudkip Photobombs from GO Snapshots.



Now, here are the tasks and rewards for the Memories of Mudkip ticketed Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Memories of Mudkip Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Mudkip: Mudkip encounter (can be Shiny)

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Mudkip Candy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Mudkip encounter (can be Shiny), 1 Incense

Memories of Mudkip Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Mudkip: 30 Mudkip Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Marshstomp encounter

Evolve 3 Mudkip: 10 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 1500 XP, Mudkip encounter (can be Shiny), 1 Incense

Memories of Mudkip Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Mudkip Candy

Evolve a Marshstomp: 1 Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2500 XP, Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Memories of Mudkip Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Mudkip encounter (can be Shiny)

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Swampert encounter, 2 Rare Candies