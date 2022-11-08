Today Is Croagunk Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2022

Tonight is Croagunk Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 7th, this Poison/Fighting-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second of five Spotlight Hours of November 2022 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours for this month, but first, let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus.

Tonight is a nice and simple Spotlight Hour with a desirable Pokémon at the center of the event and an easy bonus. Croagunk can be Shiny in Pokémon GO so Shiny hunters will surely want to get out and play tonight. The standard Croagunk is pictured above. Shiny Croagunk replaces the royal blue with teal and the orange cheeks and middle finger with pink. This is a strong Shiny and it appears on a species that isn't featured very often events, so get out there and look while you can, fellow Trainers.

Tonight's bonus is double XP for catching Pokémon. You can take advantage of this while still actively Shiny hunting, unlike some bonuses. To make the most of this Spotlight Hour bonus, be sure to drop two Lucky Eggs at the start of the hour. That will carry you through the entire Spotlight Hour without getting in your way while playing. Best of luck out there!

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022:

November 15th, 2022: Porygon with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Porygon with double Candy for catching Pokémon November 22nd, 2022: Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon. November 29th, 2022: Hoothoot with double XP for evolving Pokémon.