Today Is Deino Community Day In Pokémon GO: June 2022

Today is one of the most anticipated days in Pokémon GO history. Today is Deino Community Day, which will give players who have yet to catch Shiny Deino either by luck or by purchasing hundreds of dollars worth of Remote Raid Passes the chance to get a sparkly green friend. Let's get into the details, and make sure to key in to the bonus content happening with raid after the end of the normal Community Day hours.

Here are the details for Deino Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Today, Saturday, June 25th, 2022, from 11 AM to 2 PM for the main Community Day. Bonus features will take place during the rest of the day. Read on for those.

Community Day Attack: Trainers that evolve Deino all the way up or a Zweilous to Hydreigon during Community Day or two hours after will get the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Trainers that evolve Deino all the way up or a Zweilous to Hydreigon during Community Day or two hours after will get the Charged Attack Brutal Swing. Ticketed Special Research: For $1 USD, we will have the normal Deino Community Day-exclusive Special Research story.

For $1 USD, we will have the normal Deino Community Day-exclusive Special Research story. Event Bonuses running from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time: ¼ Egg hatch distance Double chance to receive Deino Candy XL from catching Deino Double Candy given when catching Pokémon Three-hour Lure modules Three-hour Incense One extra Special Trade Trades made during the event and up to two hours afterward will require half Stardust.

Lure Module bonus: Wild Zweilous will appear near an active Lure Module if enough are caught during then.

Bonus Raids after the event: From 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time, we will see the return of Tier Four raids featuring Zweilous. For the very first time, there will be a new feature where defeating the raid will cause more Deino to appear around the Gym for some time in a 300-meter radius for 30 minutes. During the 30 minutes, Deino will have the same boosted Shiny rate as Community Day proper.