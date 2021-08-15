Today Is Eevee Community Day: Day Two In Pokémon GO

Eevee Community Day happened yesterday in Pokémon GO, but it's not quite over. Niantic seems to want you all to get your Shinies of each Eeveelution, because they're running Eevee Community Day as a full weekend event. Here are the details of this event that will still be running today from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

Here are the full details from the official Pokémon GO blog:

Eevee will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!

Note that Eevee encounters outside of the Community Day window will not have increase Shiny odds. This goes for encounters during the window of time between the Saturday and Sunday active hours as well.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Eevee Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, What You Choose to Be.

The Snapshot rewards Eevee encounters. The Special Research offers encounters with every single Eeveelution, including the first-ever encounterable Sylveon. While Sylveon has of course been available via evolution since May 2021, it's nice that we're getting a chance to catch one for the first time.

Eggs will require one quarter their usual Hatch Distance. Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Middle-of-the-road bonuses for Community Day to be sure, but if you've amassed a bunch of 12 KM Strange Eggs, it certainly wouldn't hurt to pop them in an Incubator during the active hours in order to make your life a little easier.

In addition to that, the following features will run through Monday, August 16th at 1o AM local time:

When you evolve Eevee into any of its Evolutions, that Pokémon will know a special attack! Vaporeon: Scald Jolteon: Zap Cannon Flareon: Superpower Espeon: Shadow Ball Umbreon: Psychic Leafeon: Bullet Seed Glaceon: Water Pulse Sylveon: Psyshock

Note too that every Eeveelution caught through the ticketed Special Research will come suited with these moves when caught.

Eevee caught or hatched during this time will know Last Resort.

It's worth saving one at least as a remembrance! Also, you never know what kind of weird GO Battle League Cup will arrive in Pokémon GO to make this useful in the future.

Evolving Eevee into Sylveon will require only seven hearts instead of the usual 70.

Don't miss this chance!

There will be special Timed Research available that rewards a Mossy Lure Module and a Glacial Lure Module. There will be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM.

While I recommend purchasing the ticket, I can't say that I see the value of the Community Day Box evening out.