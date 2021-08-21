Today Is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite August 2021 Community Day

August 2021 Community Day has begun in Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. It's another Weasleys' Wizarding Wheezes-themed Community Day and it will feature guaranteed drops from Forest Chamber IV and above. I initially critiqued this choice for a Community Day as feeling repetitive, but another look at the game's past events showed me that the last time this Community Day was featured was in September 2020. While it's till a bit close considering how many Registry pages there are, it's not nearly as back-to-back as I'd previously thought. Let's get into the details.

Niantic posted the full breakdown of the August 2021 Community Day features and Foundables over at the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:

On Saturday, 21 August from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time, prepare to have a laugh with the following: Increased sightings of the Proprietor George Weasley, Proprietor Fred Weasley, Lee Jordan and Puking Pastilles Display. Special 1km Portkey that rewards the Flying Ford Anglia. Guaranteed Skiving Snackbox from Wizarding Chambers when using Wonders of the Wizarding World Runestones. Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges. Don't forget to join the social conversation with #WizardsUnite, make sure to follow along on our official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels for the latest updates, and head over to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community to discuss the game with fellow players!

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite fans can also look forward to a new Brilliant Event launching soon. The Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event Part One is set to begin this coming Monday. It will focus on memories from Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger's third year at Hogwards, including Brilliant Dementors and Brilliant Boggarts. This is sure to be an exciting one for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban fans. Stay tuned for our coverage!