Today Is Incense Day: Psychic-Type & Steel-Type In Pokémon GO

Posted on | by Theo Dwyer | Comments

Today is Incense Day in Pokémon GO with the spotlight on Psychic-types, Steel-types, and the fan-favorite Pokémon that falls into both categories: Beldum. Let's take a look at the full details for this event.

Beldum in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Beldum in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

The full details of the Incense Day were posted to the Pokémon GO blog, with the most important being the timing:

  • From 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time: Psychic-type Pokémon
  • From 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. local time: Steel-type Pokémon
  • From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time: Psychic-type Pokémon
  • From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time: Steel-type Pokémon
  • From 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time: Psychic-type Pokémon
  • From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: Steel-type Pokémon

The Psychic-types will include:

  • Beldum – Shiny available
  • Natu – Shiny available
  • Girafarig
  • Meditite – Shiny available
  • Baltoy – Shiny available
  • Munna (rare)

The Steel-types will include:

  • Beldum – Shiny available
  • Alolan Diglett – Shiny available
  • Magnemite – Shiny available
  • Aron – Shiny available
  • Bronzor – Shiny available, known to have a boosted rate
  • Shieldon (rare)

This event begins just a few hours after the Searching for Legends event wraps up, so if you missed your chance at catching a Shiny Alolan Diglett, Aron, or Baltoy, you'll have another chance during Incense Day.

In addition to that, Niantic announced:

During this event, Beldum will be attracted to Incense, and you could even encounter a Shiny Beldum if you're lucky! Evolve Metang (the Evolution of Beldum) during the event to get a Metagross that knows Meteor Mash, an attack that was previously featured during Community Day! An event-exclusive 1 PokéCoin bundle featuring an Incense will also be available to purchase in the shop.

This is certainly something to take advantage of, as a Metagross with Meteor Mash is among the most useful attackers in Pokémon GO and certainly one of the most powerful. This is a great opportunity to evolve any Shadow Beldum from which you may have removed Frustration to get a Shadow Metagross with Meteor Mash, as that will be an elite attacker amongst elite attackers.

Good luck, fellow trainers!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.