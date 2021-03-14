Today Is Incense Day: Psychic-Type & Steel-Type In Pokémon GO

Today is Incense Day in Pokémon GO with the spotlight on Psychic-types, Steel-types, and the fan-favorite Pokémon that falls into both categories: Beldum. Let's take a look at the full details for this event.

The full details of the Incense Day were posted to the Pokémon GO blog, with the most important being the timing:

From 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time: Psychic-type Pokémon

From 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. local time: Steel-type Pokémon

From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time: Psychic-type Pokémon

From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time: Steel-type Pokémon

From 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time: Psychic-type Pokémon

From 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: Steel-type Pokémon

The Psychic-types will include:

Beldum – Shiny available

Natu – Shiny available

Girafarig

Meditite – Shiny available

Baltoy – Shiny available

Munna (rare)

The Steel-types will include:

Beldum – Shiny available

Alolan Diglett – Shiny available

Magnemite – Shiny available

Aron – Shiny available

Bronzor – Shiny available, known to have a boosted rate

Shieldon (rare)

This event begins just a few hours after the Searching for Legends event wraps up, so if you missed your chance at catching a Shiny Alolan Diglett, Aron, or Baltoy, you'll have another chance during Incense Day.

In addition to that, Niantic announced:

During this event, Beldum will be attracted to Incense, and you could even encounter a Shiny Beldum if you're lucky! Evolve Metang (the Evolution of Beldum) during the event to get a Metagross that knows Meteor Mash, an attack that was previously featured during Community Day! An event-exclusive 1 PokéCoin bundle featuring an Incense will also be available to purchase in the shop.

This is certainly something to take advantage of, as a Metagross with Meteor Mash is among the most useful attackers in Pokémon GO and certainly one of the most powerful. This is a great opportunity to evolve any Shadow Beldum from which you may have removed Frustration to get a Shadow Metagross with Meteor Mash, as that will be an elite attacker amongst elite attackers.

Good luck, fellow trainers!